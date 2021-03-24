Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2021: UPST,PSTL,WFC

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index Wednesday rising 1.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ERF was up 2.2%.

In company news, Upstart (UPST) rose 4.4% after the credit analytics company Wednesday announced the general availability of its Upstart Referral Network matching borrowers with banks and credit unions best suited to their borrowing needs and providing lenders with an analytical dashboard allowing them to track loan originations and optimizing their portfolio to specific risk parameters.

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) was 2.1% higher after late Tuesday reporting adjusted funds from operations of $0.28 per share for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 on $7.6 million in revenue, up from $0.17 per share and $3.9 million, respectively, during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.25 per share in non-GAAP FFO on $6.2 million in revenue.

Wells Fargo (WFC) climbed 1% after announcing plans to sell its Corporate Trust Services business to Computershare for $750 million.

