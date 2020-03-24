Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2020: MARA, SAN, LX, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +7.06%

BAC: +7.47%

WFC: +6.22%

C: +6.58%

USB: +6.53%

Top financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Marathon Patent Group (MARA), which was surging more than 26% after it posted a 2019 net loss of $0.53 per share, compared with its loss of $2.41 per share in the prior year.

(+) Banco Santander (SAN) was advancing by more than 7% after saying its board has approved a plan to consolidate the bank's 2020 dividend into a single payment in May 2021 to ensure it has enough financial flexibility amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was gaining nearly 6% in value after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of CNY2.87 ($0.41) per American depositary shares (ADS), down from earnings of CNY4.02 per ADS reported a year earlier, and lower than the estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ of earnings of CNY3.62 per ADS.

