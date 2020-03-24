Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2020: MA,BMRC,QIWI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +13%

BAC +13%

WFC +8.1%

C +12%

USB +6.5%

Financial stocks were extending their Tuesday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 10.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 10.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 12.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Mastercard (MA) raced more than 16% higher after the credit card issuer said it was expecting net revenue growth in the low-single percentage digits for its Q1 ending next week. The company, which also suspended its FY20 outlook because of the COVID-19 outbreak, said currency volatility was seen creating a 2 percentage-point headwind to revenue growth this quarter while its Q1 operating expenses were expected to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digits.

In other sector news:

(+) Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) rose 7.3% after saying it was indefinitely suspending its $25 million stock buyback program during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The bank holding company in January established its share repurchase plan, which had been set to run through February 2022.

(-) Qiwi (QIWI) dropped 7.6% after the Russian payments processor reported an increase in Q4 revenue to RUB6.25 billion compared with its RUB5.82 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2018 but still lagging the RUB6.29 billion analyst mean for the December quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.