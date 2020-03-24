Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2020: IVR,MA,BMRC,QIWI

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +11.46%

BAC +14.28%

WFC +11.39%

C +11.85%

USB +6.34%

Financial stocks rallied Thursday as US congressional leaders appeared close to finalizing a $2 trillion economic stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 crisis. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 10.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 11.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 12.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) plunged Tuesday, at one point dropping over 53% to a new record low of $2.50 a share, after the real estate investment trust said it told its financing counterparties it could not fund the margin calls it received on Monday and was unlikely to be able to fund the anticipated volume of future margin calls. The company was discussing a potential forbearance agreement with its financing counterparties and also said it was delaying payment on its dividend scheduled for April 28 for its common stock as well as the dividends for its Series A, Series B and Series C preferred stock until its liquidity improves.

In other sector news:

(+) Mastercard (MA) raced nearly 17% higher after the credit card issuer said it was expecting net revenue growth in the low-single percentage digits for its Q1 ending next week. The company, which also suspended its FY20 outlook because of the COVID-19 outbreak, said currency volatility was seen creating a 2 percentage-point headwind to revenue growth this quarter while its Q1 operating expenses were expected to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digits.

(+) Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) rose 8.9% after saying it was indefinitely suspending its $25 million stock buyback program during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The bank holding company in January established its share repurchase plan, which had been set to run through February 2022.

(-) Qiwi (QIWI) dropped 9% after the Russian payments processor reported an increase in Q4 revenue to RUB6.25 billion compared with its RUB5.82 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2018 but still lagging the RUB6.29 billion analyst mean for the December quarter.

