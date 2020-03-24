Financial Sector Update for 03/24/2020: CVX, PSX, ENLC, XOM, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: +7.8%

CVX: +9.6%

COP: +6.0%

SLB: +7.2%

OXY: +7.3%

Leading energy stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-market trading. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.90 at $24.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.28 to $27.80 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents higher at $1.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was up 3.28% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 3.79% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Chevron (CVX), which was over 8% higher as it announced sweeping action to maintain financial flexibility amid the persistent market volatility caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The US energy major is cutting its 2020 capital and exploratory spending by 20% to $16 billion and is suspending its $5 billion annual share repurchase program, of which $1.75 billion of its shares were redeemed in Q1.

(+) Phillips 66 (PSX) was advancing by more than 5% after saying it will cut its 2020 capital budget by $700 million to $3.1 billion as the energy producer deals with a "challenging environment" due to uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) EnLink Midstream (ENLC) was surging by over 15% as it announced a 50% cut to quarterly common unit distribution, to $0.9375 per unit from the $0.1875 paid in Q4 2019, as the company moves to preserve more cash amid challenging market conditions.

