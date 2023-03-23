Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2023: TRUP, COIN, IREN

Financial stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 1.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) sliding 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.5% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) fell 0.2%.

Bitcoin was rising 1.9% to about $27,901 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 0.09 basis points to 3.406%.

In company news, Trupanion (TRUP) shares dropped 25%. The company said its chief financial officer, Drew Wolff, will step down from the post effective June 1 to pursue other interests.

Coinbase Global (COIN) shares slid about 15%, a day after reporting it received a "Wells Notice" from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which has made a preliminary determination to recommend the filing of an enforcement action against the company for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Iris Energy (IREN) shares were up 6.8% after reporting that its operating hashrate has increased to 2 exahashes per second.

