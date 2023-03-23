Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2023: IREN, JPM, COIN

Financial stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) falling 01%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 1.3% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) grew 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.6% to about $28,545, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 0.06 basis points to 3.438%.

In company news, Iris Energy (IREN) shares were up 7.5% after reporting that its operating hashrate has increased to 2 exahashes per second.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares rose 0.3% after Bloomberg reported, citing a company statement, that JPMorgan plans to test a new biometrics-based payment technology for US merchants.

Coinbase Global (COIN) shares slid about 14%, a day after reporting it received a "Wells Notice" from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which has made a preliminary determination to recommend the filing of an enforcement action against the company for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

