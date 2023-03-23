Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2023: FDS, BAC, UPST, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was nearly 2% lower.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS) was down more than 4% after saying its revenue for fiscal 2023 is now projected to be $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion, down from the $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion anticipated previously.

Bank of America (BAC) said it will redeem all 1 billion Canadian dollars ($731.8 million) of its 3.301% fixed/floating rate senior notes due April 2024. Bank of America was recently up more than 1%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) was advancing 0.4% after saying it has launched an index designed to estimate the effect of changing macroeconomic conditions on the credit performance of Upstart-powered loans.

