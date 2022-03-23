Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2022: XLF, FAS, FAZ, WDH, WU, ING

Financial stocks were mostly declining premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently falling 0.5%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.3% lower while the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up nearly 1.7%.

Waterdrop (WDH) reported a Q4 loss of 0.02 renminbi ($0.00) per diluted share, compared with a loss of 0.42 renminbi a year earlier. One analyst polled by Yahoo Finance expected a loss of $0.08. The company's shares were nearly 11% higher pre-bell.

Western Union (WU) said Tuesday PT Artajasa Pembayaran Elektronis will become its bank account and wallet payout partner in Indonesia. Western Union shares gained 0.3% in recent premarket activity.

ING Groep (ING) said it will stop providing dedicated finance to new oil and gas projects after the end of the year as part of its renewable energy strategy. Shares of the Dutch bank fell 1.2% pre-bell Wednesday.

