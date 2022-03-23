Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2022: JHG,AJG,MMC,AEG

Financial stocks continued to lose ground during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.4% in late trade while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 2.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8% after new data showed an unexpected 2% decline in new home sales during February from the prior month, falling to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 772,000 and missing market estimates for a 2.8% increase last month to an 810,000 annualized pace.

Bitcoin was declining 0.7% to $42,306, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 5.2 basis points to 2.321%.

In company news, Janus Henderson Group (JHG) fell 4.2% after the asset manager Wednesday said it will hire Ali Dibadj, currently the head of strategy at AllianceBernstein (AB), to be its next CEO beginning June 27. He succeeds Dick Weil, who will retire March 31 and become a special advisor to the company through the end of June. Chief financial officer Roger Thompson April 1 will become interim CEO and continue in the post until Dibadj officially joins Janus Henderson in late June.

Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) fell 2.2% after the insurance company announced its purchase of Commercial Insurance Underwriters based in Missouri. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was near flat this afternoon, reversing a nearly 1% decline earlier Wednesday, after authorizing a $5 billion increase to its existing stock buyback program, boosting the total amount available for repurchases to around $6.3 billion.

Aegon (AEG) increased 2.0% after the Dutch financial services company completed the sale of its Hungarian businesses to Austrian insurer Vienna Insurance Group for 620 million euros ($680.9 million) and authorized a 300-million-euro stock buyback program.

