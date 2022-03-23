Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2022: AJG,MMC,AEG

Banking
Financial stocks were retreating during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was declining 2.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.2% to $42,461, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 2.9 basis points to 2.343%.

In company news, Arthur J Gallagher (AJG) fell 1.5% after the insurance company announced its purchase of Commercial Insurance Underwriters based in Missouri. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was 0.4% higher this afternoon, reversing a nearly 1% decline earlier Wednesday, after authorizing a $5 billion increase to its existing stock buyback program, boosting the total amount available for repurchases to around $6.3 billion.

Aegon (AEG) increased 1.8% after the Dutch financial services company completed the sale of its Hungarian businesses to Austrian insurer Vienna Insurance Group for 620 million euros ($680.9 million) and authorized a 300 million euro stock buyback program.

