Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2021: SIVB,BK,PMBC,BANC,MOGO,MOGO.TO

Financial stocks extended their slide in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index ticked up 0.1%, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 2.3% after a new report showed an 18% drop in sales of new homes during February.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) declined 2.9% after the bank holding company priced a $1 billion public offering of 2 million common shares at $500 apiece, 2.3% below Monday's closing price.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) declined 2.2% after saying Tuesday it will redeem $1.25 billion of its 2.050% senior notes due May 2021 on April 3 at 100% of the principal amount plus any interest.

To the upside, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) climbed nearly 11% after agreeing to a $235 million, all-stock buyout by Banc of California (BANC). Banc of California shares were 5.8% lower this afternoon.

Mogo (MOGO) rose fractionally after the Canadian digital payments firm announced an all-stock purchase of Moka Financial Technologies, boosting its membership base by more than 40% with the addition of the Montreal-based electronic broker and wealth manager.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.