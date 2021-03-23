Banking
SIVB

Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2021: SIVB,BK,PMBC,BANC,MOGO,MOGO.TO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks extended their slide in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index ticked up 0.1%, while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 2.3% after a new report showed an 18% drop in sales of new homes during February.

In company news, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) declined 2.9% after the bank holding company priced a $1 billion public offering of 2 million common shares at $500 apiece, 2.3% below Monday's closing price.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) declined 2.2% after saying Tuesday it will redeem $1.25 billion of its 2.050% senior notes due May 2021 on April 3 at 100% of the principal amount plus any interest.

To the upside, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) climbed nearly 11% after agreeing to a $235 million, all-stock buyout by Banc of California (BANC). Banc of California shares were 5.8% lower this afternoon.

Mogo (MOGO) rose fractionally after the Canadian digital payments firm announced an all-stock purchase of Moka Financial Technologies, boosting its membership base by more than 40% with the addition of the Montreal-based electronic broker and wealth manager.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIVB BK PMBC BANC MOGO

Latest Banking Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular