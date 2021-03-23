Banking
PMBC

Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2021: PMBC, BANC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) lost 0.7%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 1.9%, while its bearish counterpart (FAZ) added 2%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) gained more than 14% after agreeing to sell to Banc of California (BANC) in an all-stock deal valued at about $235 million. Banc of California was flat.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) declined 2% after pricing a public offering of 2 million common shares at $500 per share, compared with Monday's close of $511.8 per share.

