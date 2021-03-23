Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2021: BK,PMBC,BANC,MOGO,MOGO.TO

Banking
Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 0.5% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ERF was up 0.9%.

In company news, Bank of New York Mellon (BK) declined fractionally after Tuesday saying it will redeem on April 3 $1.25 billion of its 2.050% senior notes due May 2021 at 100% of the principal amount plus any interest.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) climbed nearly 12% after it agreed to a $235 million, all-stock buyout by Banc of California (BANC). Banc of California shares were 4.7% lower this afternoon.

Mogo (MOGO) gained 4.1% in US trade after the digital payments firm announced its all-stock purchase of Moka Financial Technologies.

