Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2020: WFC,PEB,BK,BHLB

Financial stocks extended their Monday retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 6.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling about 6.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 5.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Wells Fargo (WFC) fell more than 4% on Monday after reportedly asking the Federal Reserve to lift its $1.95 trillion asset cap and allowing it to support clients hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In other sector news:

(+) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) rose 1.3%, rebounding from a 7% decline earlier in the session, that followed the real estate investment trust Monday lowering its quarterly dividend to $0.01 from $0.38 per share previously and temporarily closing most of its properties and cutting staff and other costs to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The dividend reduction is expected to save around $50 million each quarter.

(-) Bank of New York Mellon (BK) declined 5% on Monday after Bank of America Securities lowered its price target for the custodian bank by $6 to $30 a share but kept its neutral rating on the shares.

(-) Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) slid 5% after the three adult children of former Commerce Bancorp board chairman David Massad Sr, along with a representative of Massad's estate, disclosed plans to sell more than 4.4 million Berkshire Hills common shares through a secondary public offering of stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.