Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2020: WFC, GS, BHLB, JPM, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.60%

BAC: -0.25%

WFC: +1.89%

C: +0.37%

USB: +2.86%

Financial giants were mostly rallying pre-market Monday.

In other sector news:

(+) Wells Fargo (WFC) asked the Federal Reserve to lift its $1.95 trillion asset cap to allow it to support clients hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Wells Fargo was more than 1% higher in recent trading.

(+) Goldman Sachs Group (GS) gave two of its money-market portfolios a boost of more than $1 billion after the funds saw $8.1 billion in total withdrawals over a four-day period to Thursday, according to reports that cited SEC filings from the bank. Goldman Sachs was recently advancing by nearly 1%.

(=) Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) intends to sell 4,404,022 common shares in a secondary public offering, according to a regulatory filing on Form S-3. Berkshire Hills was unchanged amid the planned offering.

