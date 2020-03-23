Financial Sector Update for 03/23/2020: PEB,BK,BHLB

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -3.05%

BAC -5.39%

WFC -0.26%

C -6.20%

USB -9.12%

Financial stocks were retreating in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 5.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling about 4.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 5.5%.

(-) Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) rose 1.3%, rebounding from a 7% decline earlier in the session after the real estate investment trust Monday said it's lowering its quarterly dividend to $0.01 and temporarily closing most of its properties and cutting staff and other costs to address the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The dividend reduction is expected to save around $50 million each quarter.

(-) Bank of New York Mellon (BK) declned 3.5% on Monday after Bank of America Securities lowered its price target for the custodian bank by $6 to $30 a share but kept its neutral rating on the shares.

(-) Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) slid 4.1% after the three adult children of former Commerce Bancorp board chairman David Massad Sr, along with a representative of Massad's estate, disclosed plans to sell more than 4.4 million Berkshire Hills common shares through a secondary public offering of stock.

