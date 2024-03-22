Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2024: UBS, BMO, CG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.3% higher.

UBS (UBS) plans to close thousands of small former Credit Suisse accounts at its Asia-Pacific wealth management arm, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News. UBS was up 0.1% in recent Friday premarket activity.

Bank of Montreal's (BMO) BMO Global Asset Management said it has partnered with US private equity giant Carlyle Group (CG) to offer Canadian accredited investors exposure to private markets. Bank of Montreal was marginally lower in recent Friday premarket activity.

