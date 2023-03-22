Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2023: UBS, EFC, BYFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 22, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently higher by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

UBS Group (UBS) offered to buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) of outstanding senior unsecured bail-in notes. UBS was slipping past 3% recently.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was up more than 2% after saying its board authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its shares.

Broadway Financial (BYFC) said it has appointed LaShanya Washington as chief credit officer. Broadway Financial was recently advancing by nearly 3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBS
EFC
BYFC
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.