Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2023: UBS, EFC, BYFC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently higher by 0.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 0.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.6% lower.

UBS Group (UBS) offered to buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) of outstanding senior unsecured bail-in notes. UBS was slipping past 3% recently.

Ellington Financial (EFC) was up more than 2% after saying its board authorized the repurchase of up to $50 million of its shares.

Broadway Financial (BYFC) said it has appointed LaShanya Washington as chief credit officer. Broadway Financial was recently advancing by nearly 3%.

