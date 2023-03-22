Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2023: FRC, LAZ, UBS, BTBT, SOFI

Financial stocks were lower in late Wednesday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index falling 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 1.1% lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was little changed. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) dropped 2.2%.

Mortgage applications rose by 3% in the week ended March 17 after a 6.5% increase in activity in the previous week, driven higher by a further decline in mortgage rates, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released Wednesday.

Bitcoin was down around 3% to $27,291, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slid 10 basis points to 3.5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee increased the federal funds rate by 25 basis points at its meeting but left its end-of-2023 rate expectation unchanged at 5.1% in the Summary of Economic Projections despite an upgrade to its inflation forecast, the FOMC's statement Wednesday afternoon showed.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) shares were down 8,4% after the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the bank tapped Lazard (LAZ) to help review strategic options after the failure of two other banks spooked depositors. Shares of Lazard were 0.6% lower.

UBS Group (UBS) fell 1.6%. The company offered to buy back 2.75 billion euros ($2.96 billion) of outstanding senior unsecured bail-in notes.

Bit Digital (BTBT) shares dropped 3.8%. The company said Sam Tabar, the company's chief strategy officer, will succeed Bryan Bullett as chief executive officer effective March 31.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) shares rose 2.4%. The company said it is increasing available Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. coverage for eligible SoFi Checking and Savings members to $2 million from $250,000 per account.

