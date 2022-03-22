Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2022: SPGI, FSFG, STBA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires
Financial stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.90%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and the bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 2%.

S&P Global (SPGI) division S&P Global Ratings said it will withdraw all of its outstanding ratings on relevant Russian debt following the European Union's ban on providing credit ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies set up in Russia in the wake of that country's invasion of Ukraine. S&P Global was up almost 1% recently.

First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) completed a private placement offering of 4.50% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due March 30, 2032 of $31 million to certain institutional buyers. First Savings Financial was inactive recently.

S&T Bancorp's (STBA) board of directors authorized an extension of its $50 million share repurchase plan, which was set to expire on March 31, 2022. S&T Bancorp was recently unchanged.

SPGI FSFG STBA XLF FAS

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

