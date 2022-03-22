Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2022: IDT,NYC,OMQS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.4% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was adding 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 4% to $42,542, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was adding 5.5 basis points to 2.37%.

In company news, IDT (IDT) added 3.4% after saying that it, together with LASCO Financial Services, has launched the BOSS Money remittance service in Jamaica.

New York City REIT (NYC) rose 3.7% after B. Riley increased its price target for the real estate investment trust by $1 to $11 a share and reiterated its neutral stock rating.

Omniq (OMQS) has turned nearly 1% higher, recovering from a more than 5% slide earlier Tuesday that followed Omniq saying its Dangot Computers unit will deploy a digital pricing system at 42 branches of an unidentified supermarket chain in Israel. Financial terms were not disclosed.

