Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2021: UPST,SAR,AMAL,SIVB

Financial stocks were off their worst levels of Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.5% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.7% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ERF was up 1.2%, overcoming an earlier dip.

In company news, Upstart (UPST) climbed over 22% after Barclays Monday raised its price target for the credit analytics company by $52 to $110 a share and reiterated its equal-weight rating for the company's stock.

Saratoga Investment (SAR) rose 1.3% after announcing a $0.01 per share increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.43 per share, payable April 22 to investors of record on April 8.

To the downside, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) slid 6.5% after the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank announced plans for a public offering for 2 million common shares.

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) dropped 6.5% after saying Chief Financial Officer Drew LaBenne will step down in late April to pursue an opportunity outside the banking industry and will be succeeded, on an interim basis, by Jason Darby, currently chief accounting officer at the bank holding company.

