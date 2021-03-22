Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2021: SIVB, DFS, SC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading lower before markets open on Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) lost 1.2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) declined 2.1% while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) added 1.6%.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) was down more than 2% after announcing a planned public offering of 2 million of its common shares.

In other sector news, Discover Financial Services (DFS) said it is working with Payments Network Malaysia to expand the acceptance of Discover, Diners Club International and network alliance cardholders across Malaysia. Shares of the company were trading slightly lower before markets open on Monday.

Meanwhile, Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) was slightly up after its board declared a special dividend of $0.22 per share and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, unchanged from the most recent payout.

