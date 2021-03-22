Financial Sector Update for 03/22/2021: AMAL,SIV,SAR

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was down 0.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ERF gained 1% .

In company news, Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) dropped 5.7% after saying Chief Financial Officer Drew LaBenne will step down in late April to pursue an opportunity outside the banking industry and will be succeeded, on an interim basis, by Jason Darby, currently chief accounting officer at the bank holding company.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) slid 5% after the parent company of Silcon Valley Bank announced plans for a public offering for 2 million common shares.

Saratoga Investment (SAR) rose nearly 1% after announcing a $0.01 per share increase in quarterly dividend to $0.43 per share, payable April 22 to investors of record on April 8.

