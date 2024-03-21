Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2024: WT, ACN, TBBK

Financial stocks advanced late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) each rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was adding 0.4%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dropped 4% to $65,176, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 4.27%.

In economic news, the March flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global rose to a 21-month high of 52.5 from 52.2 in February, compared with 51.8 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators rose 0.1% in February, compared with expectations for a 0.1% decline in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and a 0.4% decrease in January.

In corporate news, WisdomTree (WT) shareholder ETFS Capital on Thursday urged fellow stockholders to join in withholding votes from board members at company's upcoming shareholder meeting to ask for a comprehensive review process. WisdomTree shares were rising 0.7%.

Accenture (ACN) lowered its full-year revenue growth outlook amid macroeconomic uncertainties as fiscal Q2 sales fell short of market expectations. Its shares tumbled almost 10%.

The Bancorp (TBBK) shares fell past 10% as short-seller Culper Research said it has taken a short position on the stock.

