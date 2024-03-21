Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2024: ACN, TBBK, CB

Financial stocks advanced Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.9% ahead.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.8%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was little changed.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gained 2.7% at $66,084, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 1 basis point to 4.29%.

In economic news, the March flash reading of manufacturing conditions from S&P Global rose to a 21-month high of 52.5 from 52.2 in February, compared with 51.8 expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

Separately, the Conference Board's measure of leading indicators rose 0.1% in February, compared with expectations for a 0.1% decline in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and a 0.4% decrease in January.

In corporate news, Accenture (ACN) lowered its full-year revenue growth outlook amid macroeconomic uncertainties as fiscal Q2 sales fell short of market expectations. Its shares tumbled almost 9%.

The Bancorp (TBBK) shares fell over 9% as short-seller Culper Research said it has taken a short position on the stock.

Chubb (CB) Chief Executive Evan Greenberg, and other US business leaders and delegates, are due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Chubb shares were shedding 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.