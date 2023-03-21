Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2023: MQ,MA,FRC,JPM,OPY,FMBH,BHWK

Financial stocks advanced Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was gaining 1.1%. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

National Association of Realtors data on Tuesday showed US existing home sales increased 14.5% to a 4.58 million annualized pace during February, topping market expectations for a 5% increase last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 1.3% to $28,165, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 12.5 basis points to 3.606%.

In company news, Marqeta (MQ) climbed 1.4%. The company was selected to support the Mastercard (MA) prepaid card included with the Stables digital wallet in Australia, allowing consumers to convert stablecoins into fiat currency and spend wherever Mastercard cards are accepted.

Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) gained 1.3% after the investment banker and broker-dealer said Tuesday its Oppenheimer & Co unit opened a new office in Coral Gables, replacing its current southern Florida headquarters in Coconut Grove.

First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) rose 1.9% after the company said it agreed to acquire Blackhawk Bancorp for about $90.3 million in an all-stock deal.

First Republic Bank (FRC) jumped 33% on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday told the American Bankers Association that the government is prepared to backstop deposits at more banks if there was a risk of contagion. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is reportedly also continuing to lead talks with other big banks about a potential investment to rescue the troubled lender.

