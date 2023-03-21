Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2023: FRC,JPM,OPY,FMBH

Financial stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 2.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was gaining 0.8% but the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.2%.

National Association of Realtors data showed Tuesday that US existing home sales increased 14.5% to a 4.58 million annualized pace during February, topping market expectations for a 5% increase last month.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.1% to $28,310, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 9 basis points to 3.571%.

In company news, First Republic Bank (FRC) rebounded over 52% on Tuesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday told the American Bankers Association that the government is prepared to backstop deposits at more banks if there was a risk of contagion. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is reportedly also continuing to lead talks with other big banks about a potential investment to rescue the troubled lender.

Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY) added 1.7% after the investment banker and broker-dealer said Tuesday its Oppenheimer & Co unit has opened a new office in Coral Gables, replacing its current southern Florida headquarters in Coconut Grove.

First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) rose 1.4% after the company said it agreed to acquire Blackhawk Bancorp for about $90.3 million in an all-stock deal.

