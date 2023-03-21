Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2023: FRC, FFWM, SIVB, SBNY, MA, MQ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising past 2%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 6% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was more than 6% lower.

First Republic Bank (FRC) was rallying past 28% following remarks by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the government could backstop deposits at more banks if there was a risk of contagion, according to media reports.

First Foundation (FFWM) was up more than 9% after it reiterated its strong financial position as a regional bank in the wake of the recent closures of SVB Financial Group's (SIVB) Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank (SBNY).

Marqeta (MQ) said late Monday it was chosen by Stables to support the Australia-based digital wallet's new Mastercard (MA) prepaid card. Mastercard was advancing over 1% pre-bell Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.