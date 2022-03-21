Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2022: Y, BRK.A, BRK.B, LYG, GNW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently climbing by 0.26%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Alleghany (Y) was rallying past 25% after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) said it has agreed to acquire the company in a deal valued at about $11.6 billion.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) said it repurchased approximately 40.9 million shares earlier in the day under the bank's buyback program. Lloyds Banking was recently down more than 1%.

Genworth Financial (GNW) said Matthew Farney informed the company of his intention to resign as Principal Accounting Officer, starting on or around April 15. Genworth Financial was marginally declining recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.