Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2022: Y, BRK.A, BRK.B, FULT, SIVB

Financial stocks were little changed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.3%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.3% to $40,932, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 10.2 basis points to 2.250%.

In company news, Alleghany (Y) was nearly 25% higher, earlier Monday rising over 26% to a record high of $853.21 a share, after the property and casualty insurance company agreed to a $11.6 billion cash acquisition offer from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). The Warren Buffet-affiliated conglomerate will pay $848.02 for each Alleghany share, reflecting a 25.3% premium to Alleghany's closing price on Friday. The deal is Berkshire's largest deal since its $37.2 billion acquisition of Precision Castparts in 2016. Berkshire class A shares were 2% higher this afternoon.

Fulton Financial (FULT) climbed 1.2% after the bank holding company Monday announced a new, $75 million buyback program slated to begin April 1 and replacing its existing share repurchase plan expiring at the end of the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) fell 1.7% after Wells Fargo Monday trimmed its price target for the bank by $90 to $810 a share while maintaining its overweight rating for the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.