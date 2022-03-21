Financial Sector Update for 03/21/2022: APTS,BX,Y,BRK.A,BRK.B,FULT,SIVB

Financial stocks turned lower during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was slipping 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 3.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.6%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.7% to $41,034, but the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was surging 16.7 basis points higher to 2.315%.

In company news, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) was ending fractionally lower after saying the "go-shop" period for the real estate investment trust to solicit alternative suitors to its $5.8 billion buyout offer from Blackstone (BX) Real Estate Investment Trust has expired without a suitable counteroffer.

Alleghany (Y) was nearly 25% higher, earlier Monday rising over 26% to a record high of $853.21 a share, after the property and casualty insurance company agreed to a $11.6 billion cash acquisition offer from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). Berkshire will pay $848.02 for each Alleghany share, reflecting a 25.3% premium to Alleghany's closing price on Friday. The deal is Berkshire's largest since its $37.2 billion acquisition of Precision Castparts in 2016. Berkshire class A shares were 2.2% higher this afternoon.

Fulton Financial (FULT) climbed 1% after the bank holding company Monday announced a new, $75 million buyback program slated to begin April 1 and replacing its existing share repurchase plan expiring at the end of the month.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) fell 1.6% after Wells Fargo Monday trimmed its price target for the bank by $90 to $810 a share while maintaining its overweight rating for the stock.

