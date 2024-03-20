Financial Sector Update for 03/20/2024: BCS, JRVR, GBLI, EQIX

Financial stocks were advancing in late Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 1.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.7%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was up 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.1% to $65,268, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was decreasing 1.7 basis points to 4.28%.

In economic news, the Federal Open Market Committee maintained the federal funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the FOMC's statement Wednesday afternoon showed.

Separately, mortgage applications fell for the first time in three weeks as rates across most loan types rose, following February's stronger-than-expected inflation print, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The market composite index, which measures loan application volume, fell 1.6% for the week ended March 15.

In corporate news, James River (JRVR) shares jumped past 5% after it reportedly entered sales talks with Global Indemnity (GBLI), Insurance Insider US reported, citing unnamed sources. Global Indemnity was up 1.1%.

Barclays (BCS) is looking to cut hundreds of jobs within its investment bank unit, Bloomberg reported. Its shares gained 2.8%.

Morgan Stanley (MS) is looking to raise at least $1 billion to establish a new fund focused on energy-transition bets, Bloomberg reported. Its shares gained 3.3%.

Equinix (EQIX) shares fell over 2% after short-seller Hindenburg accused the company of manipulating its accounting. A representative for Equinix told MT Newswires that the company is "investigating the claims and will respond in due course."

