Financial Sector Update for 03/20/2023: NYCB,FRC,CS,UBS

Financial stocks were advancing Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 1.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 1% to $27,625, giving back an earlier advance, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.2 basis points to 3.477% ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee making its next interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

In company news, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) rose over 34% after the bank holding company said it purchased certain assets and took on some liabilities of Signature Bank, which was shut down by regulators just over a week ago in the wake of the ongoing banking turmoil. The lender's Flagstar Bank unit made the acquisition from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which took over as receiver of Signature Bank and transferred all its deposits and assets to full-service Signature Bridge Bank.

First Republic Bank (FRC) fell again on Monday, down more than 32% in afternoon trading, after S&P Global cut its credit rating for the lender by three notches to B-plus from BB-plus previously.

Credit Suisse (CS) was losing more than half its former value, falling nearly 53% in recent trading, after UBS (UBS) said Sunday it will acquire its struggling rival for about 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.24 billion) in an all-share deal. UBS shares were 4.7% higher Monday afternoon.

