Financial Sector Update for 03/20/2023: FCNCA,NYCB,SBNY,FRC,CS,UBS

Financial stocks consolidated with the broader markets Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead by 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) rose 1.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.1% to $27,808, giving back an earlier advance, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 8.6 basis points to 3.481% ahead of the Federal Open Markets Committee making its next interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

In company news, First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) climbed over 10% amid reports the bank holding company may buy a portion of Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, although it reportedly has not made a final decision. Bids for SVB Private Bank are due Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, adding the agency will be accepting bids for the retail banking unit through Friday.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) rose over 32% after the bank holding company, through its Flagstar Bank unit, bought selected assets and took on certain liabilities of Signature Bank from the FDIC, which took over as receiver of the failed bank last week.

Among decliners, First Republic Bank (FRC) fell again on Monday, down almost 45% in afternoon trading, after S&P Global cut its credit rating for the lender by three notches to B-plus from BB-plus previously.

Credit Suisse (CS) lost more than half its former value, falling 53% in late trading after UBS (UBS) said Sunday it will acquire its struggling rival for about 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.24 billion) in an all-stock deal. UBS shares were 3.4% higher Monday afternoon.

