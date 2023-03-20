Banking
Financial Sector Update for 03/20/2023: CS, UBS, FRC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

March 20, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Financial stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was recently advancing by 0.98%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 3% lower.

UBS (UBS) said it plans to acquire Credit Suisse (CS) in an all-share transaction. Credit Suisse shareholders will receive 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares held, equivalent to a price of 0.76 Swiss francs per share, for a total of about 3 billion francs ($3.24 billion). Credit Suisse was retreating by more than 54% and UBS was up over 5% recently.

First Republic Bank (FRC) was down more than 17% after S&P Global cut its credit rating three notches to B-plus from BB-plus on Sunday.

