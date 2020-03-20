Financial Sector Update for 03/20/2020: AFL,NRZ,RAND,JMP

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.08%

BAC -6.89%

WFC -6.91%

C -2.00%

USB -5.48%

Financial stocks lost significant ground amid an afternoon selloff for US equities, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 2.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling nearly 2.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 2.6% in late trade.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Aflac (AFL) declined fractionally on Friday after the insurance company announced its purchase of the group benefits subsidiary of Zurich North America. Aflac was expecting the deal will reduce its adjusted FY20 earnings by $0.02 to $0.03 per share. It also sees "modest" run-rate dilution over the near-term as it expands the group benefits platform.

In other sector news:

(+) New Residential Investment (NRZ) rose nearly 4% on Friday after new regulatory filings showed two of its board members this week bought a combined 21,000 of the company's shares. Andrew Sloves paid $11,000 on Wednesday to buy 1,000 New Residential shares and acquired another 10,000 shares the next day at an average of $6.03 each, increasing his direct stake in the company to 62,743 shares. Pamela Lenehan, who joined the New Residential board last April, also bought 10,000 shares on Thursday at an average price of $5.53 apiece and now owns 18,865 shares.

(-) Rand Capital (RAND) was 9% higher this afternoon, giving back most of a 68% run to its best share price since June 2016 that followed the venture-capital investor Friday saying its Rheonix portfolio company was developing a test for COVID-19 to use on its Encompass MDx workstation.

(+) JMP Group LLC (JMP) advanced almost 6% after the investment banking company late Thursday said it was terminating its self-tender offer seeking to buy up to 1 million of its shares at $3.25 each. The offer previously had been set to expire on April 3.

