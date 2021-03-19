Financial Sector Update for 03/19/2021: RDFN,BX,STEP

Financial stocks retreated Friday after the Federal Reserve said it would let temporary rule changes allowing banks to expand their balance sheets during the COVID-19 pandemic expire as planned on March 31. In late trade, the NYSE Financial Index was dropping 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ERF was off 0.3% after Redfin (RDFN) said the median price for homes sold during the four weeks ended March 14 rose a record 17% over year-ago levels. Pending home sales increased 21% during the period, it said.

In company news, Redfin (RDFN) rose 4.6% after separately Friday saying it was expanding its RedfinNow service letting prospective home buyers needing to use the equity in their current homes to complete their purchase into the Baltimore and Washington, DC, markets.

Stepstone Group (STEP) rose more than 10% after the asset manager announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8 million common shares by certain shareholders at $29.50 apiece, or 3.6% under Thursday's closing price.

To the downside, The Blackstone Group (BX) Friday fell fractionally after an Oppenheimer downgrade of the company to perform from outperform previously.

