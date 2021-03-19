Financial Sector Update for 03/19/2021: LX, DB, BCS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.78%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 1.7%.

LexinFintech Holdings (LX) was nearly 3% lower even after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB2.93 ($0.45) per American depositary share, up from RMB2.87 a year earlier.

Deutsche Bank (DB) is working with Treasury Intelligence Solutions to develop and distribute multi-bank services for treasuries and finance departments. Deutsche Bank was down more than 1% recently.

Barclays (BCS) was slightly advancing after saying it will begin repurchasing the company's shares of 25 pence ($0.35) each for up to a maximum of 700 million pounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.