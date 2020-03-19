Financial Sector Update for 03/19/2020: TCO,FINV,ICE,CACC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.41%

BAC +0.94%

WFC -1.35%

C +8.83%

USB -0.76%

Financial stocks still were mostly higher in late trade, with the NYSE Financial Index Thursday rising 2.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 6.7% this afternoon.

(+) Taubman Centers (TCO) climbed almost 6% after the real estate investment trust Thursday said it has temporarily closed all but two of its US shopping centers amid the "unprecedented" conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The only two facilities Taubman that will keep open are open-air shopping centers in Kansas City, Mo., and Waikiki, Ha.

(+) FinVolution Group (FINV) raced nearly 14% higher on Thursday after the Chinese financial technology company reported a decline in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to RMB1.23 billion from RMB1.29 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2018, but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.11 billion. The company also decreased its annual dividend to $0.12 per American depositary share. It paid an annual dividend to $0.19 in 2008.

(-) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was 6.2% higher, overcoming a recent dip into negative territory, after saying it will suspend floor trading at the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan beginning next Monday, March 23, and move to an electronic platform next week as officials in New York try to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Regulatory oversight along with trading of NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, it said.

(-) Credit Acceptance (CACC) was fractionally lower in late trade, bouncing back from a 19% decline earlier Thursday to its lowest share price since June 2017 that followed BTIG Research Thursday slashing its price target for the auto-loans company by $150 to $190 a share and reiterating its sell rating for the stock.

