Financial Sector Update for 03/19/2020: ICE, PRU, NNI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -2.49%

BAC: -2.93%

WFC: -1.92%

C: -3.38%

USB: -2.33%

Financial heavyweights were slipping pre-bell Thursday.

In other sector news:

(-) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was down more than 1% after saying the New York Stock Exchange will temporarily move to all-electronic trading on Monday, March 23, as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 spread.

(+) Prudential Financial (PRU) was marginally higher after saying its Thai subsidiary has signed a long-term strategic bancassurance partnership with TMB Bank. The $754 million deal paves the way for the insurer to offer its health and wealth products to the bank's 9 million customers.

(=) Nelnet (NNI) was unchanged after saying Nelnet Bank received notification of approval from the FDIC and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions to establish a Utah-chartered industrial bank.

