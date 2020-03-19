Financial Sector Update for 03/19/2020: ICE, PRU, NNI, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: -2.49%
BAC: -2.93%
WFC: -1.92%
C: -3.38%
USB: -2.33%
Financial heavyweights were slipping pre-bell Thursday.
In other sector news:
(-) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was down more than 1% after saying the New York Stock Exchange will temporarily move to all-electronic trading on Monday, March 23, as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 spread.
(+) Prudential Financial (PRU) was marginally higher after saying its Thai subsidiary has signed a long-term strategic bancassurance partnership with TMB Bank. The $754 million deal paves the way for the insurer to offer its health and wealth products to the bank's 9 million customers.
(=) Nelnet (NNI) was unchanged after saying Nelnet Bank received notification of approval from the FDIC and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions to establish a Utah-chartered industrial bank.
