Financial Sector Update for 03/19/2020: FINV,ICE,CACC

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 05% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) FinVolution Group (FINV) raced 13% higher on Thursday after the Chinese financial technology company reported a decline in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago levels, falling to RMB1.23 billion from RMB1.29 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2018, but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting RMB1.11 billion. The company also decreased its annual dividend to $0.12 per American depositary share. It paid an annual dividend to $0.19 in 2008.

In other sector news:

(-) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was 2.6% higher, overcoming a recent dip into negative territory, after saying it will suspend floor trading at the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan beginning next Monday, March 23, and move to an electronic platform next week as officials in New York try to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Regulatory oversight along with trading of NYSE-listed securities will continue without interruption, it said.

(-) Credit Acceptance (CACC) slid nearly 13% lower after BTIG Research Thursday slashed its price target for the auto-loans company by $150 to $190 a share and reiterated its sell rating for the stock.

