Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2024: HPP, QD, NYCB, FOUR

Financial stocks advanced in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index eased 0.2%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.1%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.7% to $67,221, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 3.6 basis points to 4.34%.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders' monthly housing market index in March rose for the fourth consecutive month to 51 from 48 in February, compared with expectations for no change in a survey compiled by Bloomberg at 7:40 am ET.

In corporate news, Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) shares rose 0.7%. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to outperform from peer perform with a price target of $8.

Qudian (QD) added 0.8% after the company said its board approved the repurchase of up to $300 million of its American depositary shares and/or class A ordinary shares.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) tumbled 6.8% as Raymond James downgraded its rating on the stock to underperform from market perform.

Shift4 Payments' (FOUR) Chief Executive Officer Jared Isaacman said potential acquirers failed to "sufficiently value" the company, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo. The company's shares fell 5.2%.

