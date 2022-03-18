Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2022: HUIZ, TIGR, PYPLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.75% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 2%.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was rallying by over 42% after saying its board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $5 million of its class A common shares in the form of American depositary shares over the next 12 months.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was gaining more than 3% in value after it reported that it broke even in Q4, compared with adjusted diluted earnings of $0.071 per American depositary share a year earlier.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) augmented its payment services for Ukrainian citizens and refugees, Reuters reported, citing a letter from PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. PayPal was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.