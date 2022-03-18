Banking
HUIZ

Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2022: HUIZ, TIGR, PYPLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was slipping by 0.75% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were over 2% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 2%.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was rallying by over 42% after saying its board has approved a share repurchase program of up to $5 million of its class A common shares in the form of American depositary shares over the next 12 months.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was gaining more than 3% in value after it reported that it broke even in Q4, compared with adjusted diluted earnings of $0.071 per American depositary share a year earlier.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) augmented its payment services for Ukrainian citizens and refugees, Reuters reported, citing a letter from PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. PayPal was recently down more than 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUIZ TIGR XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular