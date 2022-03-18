Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2022: AMBC,TRMK,HUIZ,STNE,PFBX

Financial stocks were hanging onto moderate gains late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 1.6%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was posting a 0.2% advance, reversing earlier declines that followed new data showing that US existing home sales fell 7.2% during February from the prior month to an annualized 6.02 million rate compared with market expectations for a 6.1 million yearly pace.

Bitcoin was rising 2.3% to $41,782, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 4.4 basis points to 2.148%.

In company news, Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) slumped over 23% after the financial guarantees company said it expects to report a material downward adjustment to its estimated subrogation recoveries following a New York Court of Appeals ruling in a case involving the Home Equity Asset Trust 2007-1.

Among gainers, Trustmark (TRMK) turned slightly higher this afternoon, recovering from 2.5% decline, after the bank holding company overnight announced the sale of its corporate trust business to OTC-listed Peoples Financial (PFBX). Financial terms were not disclosed, although Trustmark said the deal should close by mid-year.

Huize Holding (HUIZ) was racing to a nearly 40% advance after the Chinese insurance broker Friday authorized a new, $5 million stock buyback program for its American depository shares over the next 12 months.

StoneCo (STNE) soared almost 41% after the Brazilian fintech overnight reported an 87% year-over-year in Q4 revenue to 1.87 billion reais, exceeding the 1.71 billion reais analyst mean. It also sees revenue for its current Q1 ending March 31 in a range of 1.85 billion reais to 1.9 billion reais, also topping the 1.75 billion reais Street view.

