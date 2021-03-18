Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2021: UPST,CXP,UMBF

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 1.8% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

In company news, Upstart Holdings (UPST) recently raced over 90% higher to a best-ever $115.92 a share after the lending analytics company late Wednesday reporting Q4 results exceeding analyst expectation and forecasting FY21 revenue also blowing past Wall Street projections. The company also announced its purchase of private held Prodigy Software for an undisclosed amount.

Columbia Property Trust (CXP) rose nearly 11% after receiving an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a group of investors led by Arkhouse Partners offering to buy the real estate investment trust for $19.50 per share in cash, representing a 29% premium over its March 12 closing price.

UMB Financial (UMBF) climbed 3.2% on Thursday after Global Payments (GPN) said it's signed a multi-year agreement to provide processing and support services for the bank's consumer and commercial credit, debit, and health care card portfolios. Global Payments shares were 1.1% lower this afternoon.

MoneyGram International (MGI) was 2.3% higher after announcing a new partnership providing international money transfer capabilities on the Pay+ mobile wallet powered by Ooredoo Oman and the National Bank of Oman.

