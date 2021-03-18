Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2021: UPST, CS, PAYA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial firms were mostly trading higher before markets open on Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 1.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 2.9%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) retreated 2.3%.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) rose more than 39% after late Wednesday reporting Q4 revenue of $86.7 million from $62.6 million a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected revenue of $73.5 million. The company also said it is acquiring Prodigy Software for an undisclosed amount.

Credit Suisse (CS) also gained over 1% after naming Ulrich Korner as chief executive of its asset management operations, which will separate from its international wealth management division, effective April 1.

Meanwhile, Paya Holdings (PAYA) declined more than 4% after pricing its previously announced offerings at $12.25 per share. The offerings consist of 10 million common shares from the company and 10 million shares from a certain selling stockholder.

