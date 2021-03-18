Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2021: HIG,CB,UPST,CXP,UMBF

Financial stocks held on to a portion of their earlier gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was falling 3.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.7%.

In company news, The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) climbed 19% after confirming it received an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal from Chubb (CB) to acquire the company.

Columbia Property Trust (CXP) rose 10% after receiving an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a group of investors led by Arkhouse Partners offering to buy the real estate investment trust for $19.50 per share in cash, representing a 29% premium over its March 12 closing price.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) recently raced over 105% higher to a best-ever $124.75 a share after the lending analytics company late reported Q4 results exceeding analyst expectation and forecasting FY21 revenue also blowing past Wall Street projections. The company also announced its purchase of private held Prodigy Software for an undisclosed amount.

UMB Financial (UMBF) also climbed 1.4% on Thursday after Global Payments (GPN) said it's signed a multi-year agreement to provide processing and support services for the bank's consumer and commercial credit, debit, and health care card portfolios. Global Payments shares were 1.1% lower this afternoon.

