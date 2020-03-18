Financial Sector Update for 03/18/2020: XP,ABR,HHC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -9.56%

BAC -9.42%

WFC -6.31%

C -13.47%

USB -1.99%

Financial stocks were falling hard in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 9.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was sinking 9.3%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 13.7%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) XP (XP) slid nearly 19% lower on Wednesday despite reporting improved Q4 earnings, with non-GAAP net income rising to $83.4 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, up 262% over year-ago levels and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $52.8 million adjusted profit. Gross revenue for the Brazilian financial services company grew 90% compared with the same quarter in 2018, reaching $364 million and also exceeding the $325.1 analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) gave back its early 2% advance, sinking over 31% this afternoon. The real estate investment trust late Tuesday said its board of directors has authorized a new, $100 million stock program. The share repurchases can be stopped, suspended or adjusted at any time, the company said.

(-) The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) slid more than 19% after the real estate developer Wednesday said it has sold a building housing a cancer treatment center in The Woodlands near Houston for $115 million. The transaction generated $64 million in net proceeds and produced a $52 million and a $39 million gain on a cash and GAAP basis, respectively.

